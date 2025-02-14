Bey Douglas LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bey Douglas LLC reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bey Douglas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bey Douglas LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 32.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 245,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,606.72. This represents a 49.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

