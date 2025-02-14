Belrium (BEL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Belrium token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belrium alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000585 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000259 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belrium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.