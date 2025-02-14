Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Issues Earnings Results

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 9.30 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Barratt Redrow Stock Performance

LON BTRW traded down GBX 9.10 ($0.11) on Friday, reaching GBX 452.20 ($5.68). The company had a trading volume of 8,332,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.26. Barratt Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 391.80 ($4.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 507.40 ($6.38).

Get Barratt Redrow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.79) price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Wednesday.

About Barratt Redrow

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.