Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.05.

HUM stock opened at $252.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.44 and a 200-day moving average of $295.47. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,254,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,857 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Humana by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,587,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,582,000 after acquiring an additional 53,272 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,132 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Humana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,387,000 after acquiring an additional 643,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

