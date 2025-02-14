Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Price

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRSR. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 18.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 995.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 579.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 70,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

