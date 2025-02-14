Barclays Cuts Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $30.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

