Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,315,000. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $602,000. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% during the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $4,066,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $82.83 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

