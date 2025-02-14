Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 4,182 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 323,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,767 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 27,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 14.4% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 37,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 34.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $125.88 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

