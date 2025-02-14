Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Mizuho

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $137.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXSM. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $131.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $134.18.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $568,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 65.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

