Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $43.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

