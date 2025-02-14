Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Invests $432,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,541,000. One Degree Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 1,237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,587 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 1,125,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

