Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 222,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $252.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.64.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

