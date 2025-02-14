Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $109.41 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.28.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.