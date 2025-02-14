Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $282,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,166. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $265.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.70 and its 200-day moving average is $217.39. The stock has a market cap of $302.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $266.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

