Avestar Capital LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,115.56. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $361.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $270.50 and a one year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

