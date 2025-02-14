Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,774,705,000 after acquiring an additional 320,415 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,957,000 after purchasing an additional 277,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,196,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $486,018,000 after purchasing an additional 48,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $185.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $208.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

