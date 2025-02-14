AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

AN opened at $192.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.37. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $136.35 and a twelve month high of $198.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 581.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

