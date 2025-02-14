AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $231.01 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,586,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,572 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Boston Scientific worth $231,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,172 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,205,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,561 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 32.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,897,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,578,000 after acquiring an additional 951,580 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,138,000 after acquiring an additional 815,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,385,000 after acquiring an additional 718,515 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $106.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,326 shares of company stock worth $8,673,948 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

