Attessa Capital LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Attessa Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.6% of Attessa Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Attessa Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 126.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHQ opened at $31.88 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

