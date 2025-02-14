AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AtriCure from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AtriCure from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AtriCure

AtriCure Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $43.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 752,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 172,648 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AtriCure by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 619,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 167,476 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AtriCure by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 138,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $3,716,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 119,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.