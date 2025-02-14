Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 95,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,352. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

