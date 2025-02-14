ASX Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $1.11 (ASX:ASX)

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.112 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

ASX Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Get ASX alerts:

ASX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.