ASX Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $1.11 (ASX:ASX)

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.112 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.
ASX Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.29.
ASX Company Profile
