Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 945.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%.

Astrotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC remained flat at $6.49 during midday trading on Friday. 1,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Get Astrotech alerts:

About Astrotech

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.