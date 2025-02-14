Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.32 and last traded at $38.21. 3,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $848.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 336.45% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 11,616.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

