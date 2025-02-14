Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,324 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $45,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 123,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.47.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $243.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.44.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

