Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,471 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $63,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.85.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,580.24. This trade represents a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $671,228.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,222.58. This represents a 20.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,673,948. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

