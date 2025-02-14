Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,106 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $49,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.68.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $388.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.15. The stock has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.