Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aspen Aerogels traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 1,276,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,978,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
ASPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASPN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 5.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.04 million, a PE ratio of 857.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aspen Aerogels Company Profile
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Aerogels
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Cisco Roars Back: Is the Tech Giant Reborn?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.