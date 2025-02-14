Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 23.7 %

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.58 million, a P/E ratio of 897.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 36,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 45.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.