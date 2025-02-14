ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Down 46.5% in January

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the January 15th total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ASOS Price Performance

ASOMF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. ASOS has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.41.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

