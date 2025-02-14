ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Down 46.5% in January

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the January 15th total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ASOS Price Performance
ASOMF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. ASOS has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.41.
ASOS Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ASOS
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Cisco Roars Back: Is the Tech Giant Reborn?
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.