Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Today – February 11th

Super Micro Computer, Tempus AI, Firefly Neuroscience, Salesforce, BigBear.ai, ServiceNow, and QUALCOMM are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to companies that are heavily involved in the development, application, or utilization of artificial intelligence technologies in their products or services. These stocks are tied to the growth and advancement of AI technology, as well as the potential for companies to capitalize on the increasing demand for AI solutions across various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.29. 59,522,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,574,336. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.80. 23,411,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,319,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36.

Firefly Neuroscience (AIFF)

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

AIFF stock traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 124,622,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,474,691. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.02. Firefly Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.83. 2,421,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,268,959. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.53.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. 85,567,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,581,391. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 3.17.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $13.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,008.76. The stock had a trading volume of 328,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,081. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,079.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $968.21. The company has a market capitalization of $207.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $171.73. 1,891,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,788,562. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $148.41 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.53.

