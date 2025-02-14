Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Arteris worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth about $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $388.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.18. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Isabelle F. Geday sold 15,550 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $140,416.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,553.39. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $113,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,001.64. This represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,157 shares of company stock worth $3,828,388. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arteris Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

