Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Stock Price Up 17.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Free Report) shot up 17.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 227,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,742,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
The firm has a market capitalization of £21.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.58.
Artemis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and copper deposits. The company's principal projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara, Western Australia; and the Paterson Central Gold-Copper located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.
