Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARM. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ARM by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 10.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ARM by 20.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of ARM opened at $164.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 216.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 4.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.90. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $188.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.