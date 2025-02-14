Aries Wealth Management Sells 350 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Aries Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,808,000 after acquiring an additional 672,568 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10,279.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,128,000 after acquiring an additional 666,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $26,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

IAU opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.