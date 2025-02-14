Aries Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Aries Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after buying an additional 7,248,297 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $257,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.