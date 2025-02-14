Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management owned about 0.76% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTA. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,492,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 324,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,214,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 169,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

