Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,901 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 740.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,407,000 after purchasing an additional 82,931 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.82.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $461.05 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $410.69 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $434.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.89.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total transaction of $2,020,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $10,493,586.48. This represents a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.34 per share, with a total value of $44,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $102,832.22. This represents a 75.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $4,306,843. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

