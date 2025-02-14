Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 16,686 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

