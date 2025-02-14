Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,127 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.