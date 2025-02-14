ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 82,164 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 1.1 %

MT stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

