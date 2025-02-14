AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Raised to $630.00 at UBS Group

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $440.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.18.

AppLovin Stock Up 24.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $471.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $45.59 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.34. The firm has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen sold 400 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.16, for a total value of $146,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,032,757.84. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total value of $5,000,040.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,526,219.35. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 828,991 shares of company stock worth $267,640,144. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 64.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AppLovin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,419 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 2,200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 500,407 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 81,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

