Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 26.41%. Applied Materials updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.120-2.480 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $12.30 on Friday, reaching $171.97. 4,789,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331,851. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.44 and a 200-day moving average of $184.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Applied Materials has a one year low of $158.96 and a one year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho cut their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down from $179.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

