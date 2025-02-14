Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 26.41%. Applied Materials updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.120-2.480 EPS.
Applied Materials Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of AMAT stock traded down $12.30 on Friday, reaching $171.97. 4,789,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331,851. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.44 and a 200-day moving average of $184.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Applied Materials has a one year low of $158.96 and a one year high of $255.89.
Applied Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.58%.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
