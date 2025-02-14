Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Up 445.3% in January

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 445.3% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Apollo Silver Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of APGOF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Apollo Silver has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Get Apollo Silver alerts:

Apollo Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.