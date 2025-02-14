Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Up 445.3% in January

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 445.3% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of APGOF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Apollo Silver has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
