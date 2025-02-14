Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at UBS Group

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.64 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $41.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 198,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $9,123,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,565,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.