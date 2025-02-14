Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Trading 7.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $38.93. 114,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 148,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anterix from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Anterix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ATEX

Anterix Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93.

In other news, Director Mark Fleischhauer acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $119,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $119,665. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Anterix by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.