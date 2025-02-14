Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.07, but opened at $52.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 754,389 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

