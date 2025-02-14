Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 448.1% from the January 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

