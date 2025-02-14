Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 448.1% from the January 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.95.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.