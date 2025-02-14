AMS Capital Ltda Buys New Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000. Brookfield comprises 2.8% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 196,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,287 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.41 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BN shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

