Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,564 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,273.08. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

